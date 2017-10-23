CBC New Brunswick News October 23, 2017
Air Date: Oct 23, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Clear
10°C
Saint John
Fog
11°C
Moncton
Partly Cloudy
10°C
Bathurst
Partly Cloudy
3°C
Oromocto
Clear
11°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Sports advocates get Moncton councillors to ditch youth user fees
- Liberal promise of 'independent' chief health officer astounds onetime top doc
- Wildfire burns out of control near Lakeville Corner, unreachable by trucks
- Motor vehicles deaths rise to 64 in one year, RCMP say
- Woman's body discovered in woods in Moncton
Must Watch
-
Video
'Go back home': Moncton student witnesses classmates bullying Syrian boys
1:21
The student was told by a Syrian boy this was not the first time something like that happened.
-
Video
Shane Fowler tended bar for Gord Downie 10 years ago
1:59
Bartenders like to picture themselves pouring drinks for icons who wander in. And that's exactly what happened to Shane Fowler. Gord Downie walked into his bar.
-
Video
Inside the first phases of work at the derelict Colonial Inn
1:32
Major renovations are underway at a Saint John motel best-known in recent years for robberies, health code violations, outlaw motorcycle club meetings and other shady activities.
-
PODCAST
Spin Reduxit: Analyzing TransCanada's decision to halt Energy East
Hosts Daniel McHardie and Jacques Poitras discuss the failed pipeline project and political fallout
Top News Headlines
- New Arctic coast highway has Tuktoyaktuk residents both 'excited' and 'concerned'
- New U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft says she believes 'both sides' of climate science
- 'It's not a coercive law,' Quebec says amid criticism over face-covering ban
- Man dies of anaphylactic shock at worksite where sandblasting was being done with walnut shells
- 'Are you nervous?': Dellen Millard questions Laura Babcock's father at murder trial
Most Viewed
- Woman's body discovered in woods in Moncton
- New Brunswick man captures pictures of rarely seen animal
- Residents near Base Gagetown say brush fire smoke 'seriously bad'
- Wildfire burns out of control near Lakeville Corner, unreachable by trucks
- Air quality improves but fires at Base Gagetown continue to burn
- 'I can't buy an apple': High school students in Saint John plead for healthy lunches
- U.S. boat caught trapping lobster in Canadian waters, DFO says
- Landfill sale lures hundreds in search of a deal in Saint John
- Moose whisperer: Man pats 'friendly' moose in North Tetagouche
- Premier baffled by election speculation, says it's not his fault
- 'Go get 'em, Tom': Football player with autism races for touchdown
- Board game café in Riverview to close today
Don't Miss
-
ROAD TO TUK
New Arctic coast highway opens up remote Tuktoyaktuk
-
New U.S. ambassador to Canada Kelly Craft says she believes 'both sides' of climate science
-
'It's not a coercive law,' Quebec says amid criticism over face-covering ban
-
Edmonton worker allergic to walnuts dies after inhaling particles at worksite
-
Live Blog
'Are you nervous?': Dellen Millard questions Laura Babcock's father at murder trial
-
Liberal government to boost Canada child benefit payments: sources
-
Updated
Polls close for 2 federal byelections being held tonight in Alberta, Quebec
-
Former CTV broadcaster Steve Vogelsang accused of robbing 2 Alberta banks
-
Analysis
Some 600,000 refugees later, Ottawa digs in on dealing with Myanmar on Rohingya crisis
-
Quebec TV personality Julie Snyder files sexual misconduct complaint against Gilbert Rozon
-
American-born Putin critic blocked from U.S. after lobbying Canada
-
Chilliwack school trustee: Allowing children to 'change gender is nothing short of child abuse'
-
Dalhousie urged to let political speech 'flourish' amid Facebook post controversy
-
1 in 3 survey respondents feels the pinch of higher interest rates
-
Canada welcomes 'extraordinarily important' gift of explorer John Franklin's wrecks from Britain