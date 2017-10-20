CBC New Brunswick News October 20, 2017

Air Date: Oct 20, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC New Brunswick News October 20, 201731:00

News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Fredericton

Clear

14°C

Saint John

Clear

14°C

Moncton

Partly Cloudy

12°C

Bathurst

Mainly Clear

10°C

Oromocto

Clear

13°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Don't Miss