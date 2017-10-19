CBC New Brunswick News October 19, 2017
Air Date: Oct 19, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Mostly Cloudy
14°C
Saint John
Mostly Cloudy
13°C
Moncton
Partly Cloudy
14°C
Bathurst
Cloudy
17°C
Oromocto
Mostly Cloudy
14°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Steeper consequences for drunk drivers take effect Nov. 1
- PotashCorp Civic Centre gets money to keep doors open
- Critics see fishy timing in Liberal plan to make top health officer 'independent'
- Opposition calls for full disclosure of former NB Power CEO's severance deal
- 'Number one thing is the customers': Talent campaign highlights disabled workers
Must Watch
-
Video
Shane Fowler tended bar for Gord Downie 10 years ago
1:59
Bartenders like to picture themselves pouring drinks for icons who wander in. And that's exactly what happened to Shane Fowler. Gord Downie walked into his bar.
-
Video
Inside the first phases of work at the derelict Colonial Inn
1:32
Major renovations are underway at a Saint John motel best-known in recent years for robberies, health code violations, outlaw motorcycle club meetings and other shady activities.
-
PODCAST
Spin Reduxit: Analyzing TransCanada's decision to halt Energy East
Hosts Daniel McHardie and Jacques Poitras discuss the failed pipeline project and political fallout
-
Video
'That's why I call it the fish of the future'
0:36
It has a name that might provoke an involuntary shudder, but a University of New Brunswick biologist calls it the "fish of the future."
Top News Headlines
- How Calgary plans to turn its fortunes around with office dog parks and craft beer lounges
- 'He pushed the door and came into the apartment': Another Quebec actress alleges assault by Gilbert Rozon
- 'Not up to the federal government' to challenge Quebec's religious neutrality law: Trudeau
- Disabled Chinese space lab likely to crash to Earth in coming months
- 'I need to do more': Bill Morneau takes steps to calm ethics controversy
Most Viewed
- High school football game ends after 9 players suffer head injuries
- 100-year-old former Sears worker's health benefits and insurance axed
- 'Why don't you go back home?': Rivalry fuels racism at high school football game
- 'Scary' Saint John motel getting multimillion-dollar reno
- Former Saint John hockey coach accused of child luring, sexual assault
- Bill Morneau unveils gentler tax proposals for private corporations
- Why Jonathan Torrens thought Monctonians were 'barbarians'
- RCMP dive team hauls another stolen car out of Grand Lake
- $1.7M in severance paid to former NB Power CEO David Hay
- Mysterious moves at Fredericton food bank sap trust of supporters
- J. D. Irving buys Saint-Léonard airport
- Fredericton police officer pleads guilty to break-in
Don't Miss
-
Could data be the new oil in Calgary?
-
'He pushed the door and came into the apartment': Another Quebec actress alleges assault by Gilbert Rozon
-
'Not up to the federal government' to challenge Quebec's religious neutrality law: Trudeau
-
Disabled Chinese space lab likely to crash to Earth in coming months
-
'I need to do more': Bill Morneau takes steps to calm ethics controversy
-
'It's disgusting': Alberta woman targeted by revenge porn breaks silence
-
Analysis
Politics: the latest fashion accessory for the super-rich
-
HARVEY WEINSTEIN
Los Angeles police investigate Harvey Weinstein sex assault allegation
-
Exclusive
Airport security stops calling police on passengers carrying prescription pot
-
Morneau's latest 'step back' on tax proposals seeks to ease concerns from family farms, fishers
-
Trump gives himself a '10' for Puerto Rico response
-
Shipwrecked man's wallet found years later — by same ship that rescued him
-
Analysis
Gord Downie's muse: 4 topics that influenced his songs
-
Canada's 'super secret spy agency' is releasing a malware-fighting tool to the public
-
Sears managers, execs will still pocket big cash bonuses even though retailer is closing