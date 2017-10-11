CBC New Brunswick News October 11, 2017
Air Date: Oct 11, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Clear
5°C
Saint John
Partly Cloudy
9°C
Moncton
Mainly Clear
8°C
Bathurst
Clear
6°C
Oromocto
Clear
7°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Beaverbrook Art Gallery celebrates opening of new wing this weekend
- At least 15 police vehicles respond to sighting of stolen car in Fredericton
- Transportation Safety Board investigating after bulk carrier runs aground in Belledune
- Bee Me Kidz program buzzing along in Saint John, looking to expand across province
- No taxpayer money spent on Sears call centres in New Brunswick — yet
Must Watch
-
PODCAST
Spin Reduxit: Analyzing TransCanada's decision to halt Energy East
Hosts Daniel McHardie and Jacques Poitras discuss the failed pipeline project and political fallout
-
Video
'That's why I call it the fish of the future'
0:36
It has a name that might provoke an involuntary shudder, but a University of New Brunswick biologist calls it the "fish of the future."
-
Audio
Oct. 4, 2017: The Jewelry and Aruba Edition
25:33
Dan and Jacques take a closer look at the auditor-general's second report on the Atcon fiasco.
-
Video
Inside St. Vincent's High School 15 years after it was shuttered
1:31
A redevelopment plan for St. Vincent's High School in Saint John would include 58 apartments and a daycare for the priority neighbourhood of Waterloo Village
Top News Headlines
- Trump raises possibility of Canada-U.S. deal in meeting with Trudeau
- Liberal government tells CRA to back off plan to tax employee discounts
- Winnipeg police officer charged in fatal hit and run allegedly impaired
- This should not be a news flash — Canada's biggest cities are now out of reach for millions: Neil Macdonald
- The National LIVE
Most Viewed
- Winter is coming: Farmers' Almanac predicts cold and snowy Maritime winter
- The biting, stinking Asian ladybeetle invades homes across the province
- Saint John man dies in Trans-Canada crash
- New Brunswick drivers to get new licence cards
- What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday
- Quebec fugitive believed to have been seen in Miramichi area
- WorkSafeNB abandons investigation into whale rescuer Joe Howlett's death
- Sackville man charged in fatal crash rearrested, facing more charges
- 'I am a product of my experiences': Measha Brueggergosman tells all in new memoir
- Tobique marijuana dispensary raid came close to 'full-out conflict,' chief says
- 15-year-old boy in Miramichi Hospital after suffering gunshot wound
- Sears liquidation could put over 200 New Brunswickers out of work
Don't Miss
-
Trump raises possibility of Canada-U.S. deal in meeting with Trudeau
-
Liberal government tells CRA to back off plan to tax employee discounts
-
Winnipeg police officer charged in fatal hit and run allegedly impaired
-
Opinion
This should not be a news flash — Canada's biggest cities are now out of reach for millions: Neil Macdonald
-
Video
The National LIVE
LIVE
-
Stephen Harper offers a gloomy take on the state of international trade, NAFTA
-
Spain demands clarity on Catalonia's bid for independence
-
As scope of Weinstein conduct widens, questions arise: who knew what and when?
-
As It Happens
A hole bigger than New Brunswick has opened up in Antarctic ice pack
-
New mother who lost limbs to flesh-eating disease sues Halifax hospital
-
'It's who we are': Indigenous chef Joseph Shawana stands by decision to serve seal
-
Unprecedented data trove maps China's growing global reach and self-interest of its aid
-
'We are not going to pay any tariff,' Delta CEO says of CSeries planes
-
'Sexist and racist': Indigenous inmate takes prison security tests to the Supreme Court
-
Man and woman charged in slaying of 4 people in Calgary but investigation is 'full steam ahead'