CBC New Brunswick News October 04, 2017
Air Date: Oct 04, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Clear
20°C
Saint John
Mist
13°C
Moncton
Partly Cloudy
17°C
Bathurst
Mostly Cloudy
21°C
Oromocto
Partly Cloudy
20°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- South end Saint John could get new school in coming years
- WorkSafe admits it's taken a risk with employer premiums
- Former daycare owner facing assault charges to undergo 2nd assessment
- Atcon's 'extravagance' while asking for taxpayer help surprised auditor general
- Skeletal remains found in Saint John may be connected to old TB hospital, say police
Must Watch
-
Audio
Oct. 4, 2017: The Jewelry and Aruba Edition
25:33
Dan and Jacques take a closer look at the auditor-general's second report on the Atcon fiasco.
-
Video
Inside St. Vincent's High School 15 years after it was shuttered
1:31
A redevelopment plan for St. Vincent's High School in Saint John would include 58 apartments and a daycare for the priority neighbourhood of Waterloo Village
-
Video
Political Panel Sept. 21
48:15
The panel assembles to discuss marijuana legalization in the province. The Gallant government is pushing ahead toward next July's deadline but opposition voices wonder whether New Brunswick will be ready.
-
Video
How an unprecedented number of deaths put the endangered North Atlantic right whale's future in peril
2:57
Here's how the species came to be in such deep trouble.
Most Viewed
- Record 3,801 moose killed in New Brunswick hunt
- Indigenous community reacts to alt-right posters on two university campuses in Fredericton
- Working out west, Tracy man recruits friends, family to get love letters to wife
- Atcon was so badly managed, taxpayers' $63M was never going to save it, AG finds
- 'That split second decision not to go': Fredericton women just miss Las Vegas shooting
- Metal detector digs up oddity 'rare as a pink black bear'
- 'No one will silence me': Tracadie mayor shakes things up
- New Brunswickers leaving Alberta help fuel population bump
- A handful of people hold anti-immigrant protest in Fredericton
- Police ask for help locating missing Moncton woman
- New owners say Wharf Village to be afloat again by spring
- 18-year-old man dead after motorcycle collides with deer near Fredericton
