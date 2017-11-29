CBC New Brunswick News November 29, 2017

Air Date: Nov 29, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC New Brunswick News November 29, 201730:55

News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Fredericton

Partly Cloudy

1°C

Saint John

Mostly Cloudy

3°C

Moncton

Cloudy

0°C

Bathurst

Mostly Cloudy

-1°C

Oromocto

Mostly Cloudy

1°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Don't Miss