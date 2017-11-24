CBC New Brunswick News November 24, 2017
Air Date: Nov 24, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Michel Vienneau's family hopes inquest into 2015 shooting death will provide answers
- Elk on the loose near Campbellton, RCMP warn
- Despite some help, Saint John's financial outlook as grim as ever, mayor says
- Tree of Hope campaign raises over $1.6 M for cancer treatment
- Fredericton's Victory Meat Market loses beloved former owner
Must Watch
-
Audio
Political Panel - Inclusion - Nov 23
47:05
Does the Inclusion program need to be modified? If it is modified, what changes would be appropriate? The political panel addresses those points.
-
Video
The lion, the witch and the... parking lot?
1:48
Students in Fredericton are protesting the price of parking passes, saying an unpaved, potholed lot behind the Aitken Centre at the University of New Brunswick is frequently the only place to deposit their vehicles.
-
Video
Rusty the knight has been returned
0:34
A suit of armour stolen from a Saint John store has been returned.
-
Video
Political Panel Nov. 2
33:53
The panel assembles to discuss Premier Brian Gallant's ultimatum to Liberal MLA Donald Arseneault: quit the second job as a government relations officer or sit as an independent.
Top News Headlines
- Attack on Sufi mosque in Egypt's Sinai leaves at least 235 dead
- Tearful Justin Trudeau apologizes to N.L. residential school survivors
- 'I'm glad it's going slowly — You don't deserve a bullet:' Uma Thurman slams Harvey Weinstein
- Lucky the translucent lobster may be 1 in 100 million
- 'Breathing' Earth seen from space
