CBC New Brunswick News November 23, 2017
Air Date: Nov 23, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Cloudy
-3°C
Saint John
Partly Cloudy
-4°C
Moncton
Mostly Cloudy
-4°C
Bathurst
Cloudy
-4°C
Oromocto
Cloudy
-3°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Canadian Forces officer named one of Canada's 100 most powerful women
- Fredericton police officer Jeff Smiley fired again
- Only half of auditor general's past recommendations put into practice
- Auditor general blames Service NB for rush to bungled tax assessment system
- A whole new world: Politician ditches Dieppe for Disney
Must Watch
-
Video
The lion, the witch and the... parking lot?
1:48
Students in Fredericton are protesting the price of parking passes, saying an unpaved, potholed lot behind the Aitken Centre at the University of New Brunswick is frequently the only place to deposit their vehicles.
-
Video
Rusty the knight has been returned
0:34
A suit of armour stolen from a Saint John store has been returned.
-
Video
Political Panel Nov. 2
33:53
The panel assembles to discuss Premier Brian Gallant's ultimatum to Liberal MLA Donald Arseneault: quit the second job as a government relations officer or sit as an independent.
-
Video
'Go back home': Moncton student witnesses classmates bullying Syrian boys
1:21
The student was told by a Syrian boy this was not the first time something like that happened.
Top News Headlines
- 'If I don't like his words ... I'm not taking the apology': N.L. residential school survivor on Trudeau visit
- Hollywood stars on the defensive as scandals prompt tough questions
- 'We need to get our stories straight,' Dellen Millard wrote girlfriend after Laura Babcock disappeared
- Canadian Semiaquatic Rodent Posterior Doughnut is OK, just don't say beaver
- Canadian households lead the world in terms of debt: OECD
Most Viewed
- Checking for ticks: Maps show pest's hotspots in the Maritimes
- Inclusion model a 'race to the bottom,' says policy expert
- 9 people face almost 190 charges related to illegal moose harvesting
- RCMP investigating after woman found dead in Super 8 hotel
- N.S. woman dead after crash in northeast N.B.
- Teachers call for changes to inclusion policy for classrooms
- The 'unemployed taxi driver' who bought a $1M theatre
- Breakup song: a Saint John musician's super-sad Kijiji ad
- The mystery of the Dalhousie Mountain carvings
- Saint John police locate missing 14-year-old boy
- Till death: After 65 years, husband and wife die just 32 hours apart
- 3-vehicle collision leaves 2 people dead in Miramichi
Don't Miss
-
Exclusive
'If I don't like his words. . . I'm not taking the apology'
-
Analysis
Hollywood stars on the defensive as scandals prompt tough questions
-
Updated
'We need to get our stories straight,' Dellen Millard wrote girlfriend after Laura Babcock disappeared
-
Canadian Semiaquatic Rodent Posterior Doughnut is OK, just don't say beaver
-
Canadian households lead the world in terms of debt: OECD
-
Missing Argentine submarine: Investigators say sound consistent with explosion heard
-
CMHR faces calls to remove Myanmar leader Suu Kyi from exhibit
-
Unpaid Zara garment workers say they still haven't seen a cent
-
How repealing net neutrality in U.S. could hurt Canadian pocketbooks
-
Party assured Robert Mugabe he wouldn't be prosecuted
-
Gravity-defying frozen noodles take internet by storm
-
Mikisew Cree and Fort McKay First Nations close $503M deal on oilsands project
-
Updated
Double win: Cancer patient collects lottery jackpot and responds to chemo
-
Why a Toronto single mom felt 'terrified' after receiving a long-awaited Phoenix payroll deposit
-
Competition Bureau wants answers from Sears liquidators on alleged price mark-ups, says report