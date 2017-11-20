CBC New Brunswick News November 20, 2017
Air Date: Nov 20, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
- 9 people face almost 190 charges related to illegal moose harvesting
- 'This is a societal issue': victims of transgender violence remembered
- Breakup song: a Saint John musician's super-sad Kijiji ad
- Doaktown residents left wondering if and when Irving will build mill
- End handcuffing, shackling of young offenders, youth advocate says
-
Video
The lion, the witch and the... parking lot?
1:48
Students in Fredericton are protesting the price of parking passes, saying an unpaved, potholed lot behind the Aitken Centre at the University of New Brunswick is frequently the only place to deposit their vehicles.
-
Video
Rusty the knight has been returned
0:34
A suit of armour stolen from a Saint John store has been returned.
-
Video
Political Panel Nov. 2
33:53
The panel assembles to discuss Premier Brian Gallant's ultimatum to Liberal MLA Donald Arseneault: quit the second job as a government relations officer or sit as an independent.
-
Video
'Go back home': Moncton student witnesses classmates bullying Syrian boys
1:21
The student was told by a Syrian boy this was not the first time something like that happened.
- Merkel bloodied but still standing after breakdown in coalition talks
- Astronomers unveil secrets of interstellar visitor
- MMIWG inquiry staff's top priority is to protect commissioners from criticism: leaked email
- CBS suspends Charlie Rose, PBS halts show amid sexual misconduct allegations
- Morneau says he's sold all shares in family's pension company, made donation to charity
- Checking for ticks: Maps show pest's hotspots in the Maritimes
- N.S. woman dead after crash in northeast N.B.
- The mystery of the Dalhousie Mountain carvings
- Saint John tea producer's $100K Dragons' Den deal falls through
- Cuts to fire and police services proposed in Saint John's draft budget
- No small potatoes: Malden farmer-turned-distiller says vodka business has taken off
- RCMP investigating after woman found dead in Super 8 hotel
- Soldier gets 4 months in jail for nightclub sexual assault
- Weed, cannabis, pot or marijuana: what's the difference?
- Inclusion model a 'race to the bottom,' says policy expert
- The 'unemployed taxi driver' who bought a $1M theatre
- Pension plan in the works for New Brunswick's self-employed
-
Analysis
Merkel bloodied but still standing after breakdown in coalition talks
-
Asteroid
Astronomers unveil secrets of interstellar visitor
-
MMIWG inquiry staff's top priority is to protect commissioners from criticism: leaked email
-
CBS suspends Charlie Rose, PBS halts show amid sexual misconduct allegations
-
Morneau says he's sold all shares in family's pension company, made donation to charity
-
CBC IN ZIMBABWE
Army is the new hero in town, though not everyone is buying it
-
Nebraska OKs 'alternative route' for Keystone XL pipeline
-
Analysis
Driverless trucks are coming to Canada and the impact will be profound: Don Pittis
-
Winter 2018 will be colder than last year, but forecasters split on how bad it will get
-
Trump declares North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism
-
Watch the 2017 Scotiabank Giller Prize livestream here at 8 p.m. ET
-
GO PUBLIC
Bell insider reveals high-pressure sales tactics required on every single call
-
15,000 on Canada's deportation list, but some 'unco-operative' countries won't take their citizens back
-
Bell Media confirms local radio and TV layoffs
-
Mars
Streaks on Mars likely flowing sand, not water, new research suggests