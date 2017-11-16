CBC New Brunswick News November 16, 2017
Air Date: Nov 16, 2017 6:00 PM AT
- Liberals keep controversial Medavie deal under wraps until signing
- 'It was quite the ride': Snowy owl rides shotgun to safety
- Health branch investigates air quality complaints after Irving refinery releases dust
- Man accused of assaulting nursing home residents awaits verdict
- Liberals to ban special payouts to exiting party insiders
Students in Fredericton are protesting the price of parking passes, saying an unpaved, potholed lot behind the Aitken Centre at the University of New Brunswick is frequently the only place to deposit their vehicles.
A suit of armour stolen from a Saint John store has been returned.
The panel assembles to discuss Premier Brian Gallant's ultimatum to Liberal MLA Donald Arseneault: quit the second job as a government relations officer or sit as an independent.
The student was told by a Syrian boy this was not the first time something like that happened.
