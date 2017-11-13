CBC New Brunswick News November 13, 2017
Air Date: Nov 13, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Cloudy
1°C
Saint John
Cloudy
2°C
Moncton
Mostly Cloudy
1°C
Bathurst
Cloudy
-3°C
Oromocto
Cloudy
0°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Man barricaded in drug store ceiling arrested after 3-hour standoff
- The wisdom, power and fun of workplace celebrations
- A swipe in the right direction: Modern love in New Brunswick
- Unique door panels tell residents' stories at Stanley nursing home
- 5 friends rescue father, son from burning house at Tobique First Nation
Must Watch
-
Video
The lion, the witch and the... parking lot?
1:48
Students in Fredericton are protesting the price of parking passes, saying an unpaved, potholed lot behind the Aitken Centre at the University of New Brunswick is frequently the only place to deposit their vehicles.
-
Video
Rusty the knight has been returned
0:34
A suit of armour stolen from a Saint John store has been returned.
-
Video
Political Panel Nov. 2
33:53
The panel assembles to discuss Premier Brian Gallant's ultimatum to Liberal MLA Donald Arseneault: quit the second job as a government relations officer or sit as an independent.
-
Video
'Go back home': Moncton student witnesses classmates bullying Syrian boys
1:21
The student was told by a Syrian boy this was not the first time something like that happened.
