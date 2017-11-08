CBC New Brunswick News November 08, 2017

Air Date: Nov 08, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC New Brunswick News November 08, 201730:55

News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Fredericton

Clear

-4°C

Saint John

Partly Cloudy

-1°C

Moncton

Cloudy

1°C

Bathurst

Clear

-5°C

Oromocto

Clear

-4°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Don't Miss