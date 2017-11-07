CBC New Brunswick News November 07, 2017
Air Date: Nov 07, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Moosehead files lawsuit against Vermont brewpub over trademark
- Dieppe college blames 'misunderstanding' for decision to cancel seniors meeting
- Indigenous businesswomen offer each other helping hands
- Gasoline prices continue to escalate this week
- Governor General praises tolerance, religious freedom in N.B. speech
Must Watch
-
Video
Rusty the knight has been returned
0:34
A suit of armour stolen from a Saint John store has been returned.
-
Video
Political Panel Nov. 2
33:53
The panel assembles to discuss Premier Brian Gallant's ultimatum to Liberal MLA Donald Arseneault: quit the second job as a government relations officer or sit as an independent.
-
Video
'Go back home': Moncton student witnesses classmates bullying Syrian boys
1:21
The student was told by a Syrian boy this was not the first time something like that happened.
-
Video
Shane Fowler tended bar for Gord Downie 10 years ago
1:59
Bartenders like to picture themselves pouring drinks for icons who wander in. And that's exactly what happened to Shane Fowler. Gord Downie walked into his bar.
