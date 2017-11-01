CBC New Brunswick News November 01, 2017
Air Date: Nov 01, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Partly Cloudy
2°C
Saint John
Mostly Cloudy
5°C
Moncton
Mostly Cloudy
6°C
Bathurst
Mostly Cloudy
2°C
Oromocto
Mainly Clear
3°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
Must Watch
-
Video
'Go back home': Moncton student witnesses classmates bullying Syrian boys
1:21
The student was told by a Syrian boy this was not the first time something like that happened.
-
Video
Shane Fowler tended bar for Gord Downie 10 years ago
1:59
Bartenders like to picture themselves pouring drinks for icons who wander in. And that's exactly what happened to Shane Fowler. Gord Downie walked into his bar.
-
Video
Inside the first phases of work at the derelict Colonial Inn
1:32
Major renovations are underway at a Saint John motel best-known in recent years for robberies, health code violations, outlaw motorcycle club meetings and other shady activities.
-
PODCAST
Spin Reduxit: Analyzing TransCanada's decision to halt Energy East
Hosts Daniel McHardie and Jacques Poitras discuss the failed pipeline project and political fallout
Top News Headlines
- NYC truck attack suspect charged with terrorism offences
- Canada to admit nearly 1 million immigrants over next 3 years
- Brett Ratner, Dustin Hoffman the latest to be accused of sexual harassment, misconduct
- 'That's strange': Sask. property owner finds unexpected house parked in his field
- Families welcomed MMIWG inquiry recommendations, want mandate extended
Most Viewed
- Son's donated school supplies rejected by Fredericton school, father says
- Saint John family fears for their lives after son's death in Halifax
- Another high school football game ends early due to injuries
- How uncovering a family's 80-year secret reunited these 2 long-lost brothers
- Pot-growing classes start next month at Dieppe community college
- Children unharmed after pepper spray attack Halloween night
- Sewing needle, nail found in Halloween candy prompt police warning to parents
- 'I will never not speak out again': Cindy McCormick killed in murder-suicide, says friend
- Heavy rain and strong winds disrupt power, ferries, schools
- Lobsters stolen from crash scene are unsafe to eat, warn Blackville RCMP
- Reach out to suspected victims of domestic violence, expert urges
- Fredericton police officer sent to jail for break-in at ex-girlfriend's home
Don't Miss
-
NYC truck attack suspect charged with terrorism offences
-
Canada to admit nearly 1 million immigrants over next 3 years
-
HOLLYWOOD
Brett Ratner, Dustin Hoffman the latest to be accused of sexual harassment, misconduct
-
'That's strange': Sask. property owner finds unexpected house parked in his field
-
Families want MMIWG inquiry extension
-
Fake gold not ours, mint says
-
Northern Ontario First Nation residents get to design their own homes in pilot project
-
Exclusive
Ukraine willing to 'provide the information we have' on Trump campaign aide, says Ukraine PM
-
Fully loaded tanker trucks that exploded in Highway 400 pileup were 'bombs on wheels,' police say
-
Laura Babcock's escort boss among the last to see her, murder trial hears
-
Trump wants immigration clampdown after NYC attack, blames Democrats
-
Facebook, Twitter, Google executives face 2nd day of testimony on Russian election interference
-
Workers who helped clean up nuclear accidents at Chalk River in 1950s still waiting for compensation
-
As It Happens
This FBI agent came out of retirement to find out who betrayed Anne Frank
-
Opinion
Why do we expect total self-flagellation from men in the wake of sexual assault scandals?