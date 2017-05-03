CBC New Brunswick News May 03, 2017

Air Date: May 03, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC New Brunswick News May 03, 201730:57

News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Fredericton

Cloudy

13°C

Saint John

Light Rainshower

10°C

Moncton

Mostly Cloudy

13°C

Bathurst

Mostly Cloudy

13°C

Oromocto

Cloudy

13°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Don't Miss