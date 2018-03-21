CBC New Brunswick News March 21, 2018

Air Date: Mar 21, 2018 6:00 PM AT

CBC New Brunswick News March 21, 201831:01

News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Fredericton

Partly Cloudy

1°C

Saint John

Cloudy

0°C

Moncton

Mostly Cloudy

-2°C

Bathurst

Mostly Cloudy

-3°C

Oromocto

Mostly Cloudy

1°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Don't Miss