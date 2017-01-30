CBC New Brunswick News January 30, 2017
Air Date: Jan 30, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Mostly Cloudy
-4°C
Saint John
Mainly Clear
-6°C
Moncton
Mainly Clear
-4°C
Bathurst
Mostly Cloudy
-9°C
Oromocto
Mainly Clear
-5°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- New Brunswick premier sees another 'few days' without power for some after ice storm
- Emergency shelters set up for New Brunswickers still without power
- Saint John mourns loss of former developer Pat Rocca
- Red Cross taking donations for ice storm victims
- Man and woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in Lincoln shooting death
Must Watch
-
Video
Deer bolt after getting trapped inside Grand Falls gas bar
0:21
Watch as three deer are filmed leaving a gas station in Grand Falls, N.B.
-
Video
Driving through Pigeon Hill
1:37
A drive through Pigeon Hill showing power lines down along the road.
-
Video
Escuminac storm damage
0:31
This viewer video shows the extent of the damage along one street in Escuminac, N.B.
-
Video
Power lines down in Lameque
0:46
The Acadian Peninsula has been the hardest hit part of the province, with several downed lines, snapped power polls and blocked roads.
Top News Headlines
- Quebec police ID all 6 victims of fatal mosque attack
- Suspect in Quebec mosque attack charged with 6 counts of 1st-degree murder
- Inconvenient truth is that white Christian men are Canada's mass shooters: Neil Macdonald
- Latest updates on deadly mosque shooting in Quebec
- 'This horror was based on intolerance': Quebec premier, Muslims denounce deadly mosque attack
Most Viewed
- Canadian troops coming to N.B.'s aid: Premier Gallant
- Man dies in fall from 4th storey of Fredericton hotel under construction
- New Brunwick ban on generator plug-in puzzles product manufacturer
- NB Power struggling to restore damaged grid 6 days after ice storm
- Brian Gallant sees 'a few days' without power for some in N.B. as storm cleanup continues
- 3 deer tear up gas bar store before clerk shows them door
- Military poised to help as some N.B. homes face 5th day without power
- Man and woman charged with 2nd-degree murder in Lincoln shooting death
- 5 safety tips for operating generators
- Open-ended shifts for snowplow drivers raise questions
- 2 dead in wake of New Brunswick ice storm
- Volunteers provide shelter, food and comfort during ice storm
Don't Miss
-
Quebec police ID all 6 victims of fatal mosque attack
-
Quebec City mosque attack suspect Alexandre Bissonnette charged with 6 counts of 1st-degree murder
-
Opinion
Inconvenient truth is that white Christian men are Canada's mass shooters: Neil Macdonald
-
LIVE BLOG
Latest updates on deadly mosque shooting in Quebec
-
Quebec premier, Muslim leaders denounce deadly mosque attack
-
TSX and Dow give up recent gains as Trump rally runs out of steam
-
Couple in early 20s denied Toronto condo rental due to their age
-
'We will open our hearts': Trudeau urges love and unity in wake of deadly mosque shooting
-
Opinion
How to make a tragedy fit your desired narrative: Robyn Urback
-
GO PUBLIC
'Can't get blood from a stone': Banks go after senior caught in extortion scam
-
Updated
Douglas Garland triple murder trial hears evidence of research on killing, torture and autopsies
-
Donald Trump signs executive order to cut regulatory burden on business
-
'We don't feel safe': Mosque shooting sends shock wave through Quebec Muslim community
-
Analysis
Trump's moves against science raise fears of damage to economy: Don Pittis
-
Only 1 suspect in deadly Quebec mosque shooting, police say