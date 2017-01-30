CBC New Brunswick News January 30, 2017

Air Date: Jan 30, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC New Brunswick News January 30, 201730:56

News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Fredericton

Mostly Cloudy

-4°C

Saint John

Mainly Clear

-6°C

Moncton

Mainly Clear

-4°C

Bathurst

Mostly Cloudy

-9°C

Oromocto

Mainly Clear

-5°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Don't Miss