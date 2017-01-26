CBC New Brunswick News January 26, 2017
Air Date: Jan 26, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Mist
1°C
Saint John
Light Rain
5°C
Moncton
Light Rain
2°C
Bathurst
Cloudy
0°C
Oromocto
Cloudy
1°C
Escuminac storm damage
0:31
This viewer video shows the extent of the damage along one street in Escuminac, N.B.
Power lines down in Lameque
0:46
The Acadian Peninsula has been the hardest hit part of the province, with several downed lines, snapped power polls and blocked roads.
Fuses on power lines blowing in Moncton Wednesday
1:04
Jimmy Houssen of Moncton shot this video from afar as falling trees cause fuses to blow on power lines in Moncton, lighting up the sky Wednesday.
Train ploughs through downed trees in Rogersville
0:58
Video taken on the Young Point Bridge in Rogersville shows a train slowly making its way down a track lined with snow, ice and downed trees.
