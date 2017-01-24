CBC New Brunswick News January 24, 2017
Air Date: Jan 24, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Freezing rain pelts province, outages climb to more than 56,000
- 'Popping up like mushrooms': Saint John police raid 6 medical marijuana dispensaries
- Man dies after being found stabbed in crashed car in Moncton
- OrganiGram tightens medical marijuana production after 2016 recall
- CBC New Brunswick News January 24, 2017
Must Watch

Video
Cougar? No Cougar?
0:51
After months of testing samples of hair and scat gathered in New Brunswick for potential cougar DNA the first batch of results are in — and they are definitive.
-
Video
1:42
1:42
Saint John's known for having the most escalators in the province. While that's a strange thing for anyone to brag about, you likely won't hear much boasting because few of them are actually functioning.
-
Video
1:26
1:26
Developer Max Kotlowski's ambitious plans for Reversing Falls come closer to completion.
-
Video
0:58
0:58
Winds were gusting up to 80 km/h in many parts of the province during the morning and remained strong into the afternoon, knocking out power, forcing some ferries off their runs and prompting the closure of some coastal roadways.
