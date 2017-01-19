CBC New Brunswick News January 19, 2017

Air Date: Jan 19, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC New Brunswick News January 19, 201730:58

News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Fredericton

Cloudy

-3°C

Saint John

Mostly Cloudy

0°C

Moncton

Light Snow

-1°C

Bathurst

Cloudy

-6°C

Oromocto

Cloudy

-3°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Don't Miss