CBC New Brunswick News January 19, 2017
Air Date: Jan 19, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Cloudy
-3°C
Saint John
Mostly Cloudy
0°C
Moncton
Light Snow
-1°C
Bathurst
Cloudy
-6°C
Oromocto
Cloudy
-3°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Parlee Beach staff followed water-quality guidelines, says Boudreau
- An empty feeling: closed shops found in Saint John's malls
- 'Significant' hike in WorkSafeNB rates likely in 2018, employers told
- 2 violent offenders charged with assaulting Dennis Oland in prison
- 'We are living the reality of climate change right now': St. John River risks examined
Must Watch
-
Video
Cougar? No Cougar?
0:51
After months of testing samples of hair and scat gathered in New Brunswick for potential cougar DNA the first batch of results are in — and they are definitive.
-
Video
Taking the long way: A half-kilometre commute littered with broken escalators
1:42
Saint John's known for having the most escalators in the province. While that's a strange thing for anyone to brag about, you likely won't hear much boasting because few of them are actually functioning.
-
Video
Take a tour of the Reversing Rapids renovation
1:26
Developer Max Kotlowski's ambitious plans for Reversing Falls come closer to completion.
-
Video
Wind and rain lead to 'dangerous' conditions in Saint John
0:58
Winds were gusting up to 80 km/h in many parts of the province during the morning and remained strong into the afternoon, knocking out power, forcing some ferries off their runs and prompting the closure of some coastal roadways.
Top News Headlines
- Inauguration day: The morning Trump and Obama sit down together for tea and coffee
- Mexico extradites drug lord El Chapo to U.S.
- 'He cried himself to sleep': Boy left alone on school bus, locked in garage for 7 hours
- Why countries around the world are likely drawing up plans to hit the U.S. where it hurts the most
- 2 girls died after attempt to stop 'suicide pact' halted by lack of funds, First Nation says
Most Viewed
- Fredericton couple told they were too old and overweight to adopt demand changes
- Motel giveaway: Please take your unit with you
- Young cancer patient Becca tells us what to do: be kind to someone
- Justin Trudeau faces anger in N.B. over troubled payroll system
- Whitney St. Pierre sentenced to 42 months in fatal impaired driving case
- 2 violent offenders charged with assaulting Dennis Oland in prison
- Ice fisherman and his SUV crack frozen Richibucto River and sink
- Chin up! Blue Monday is not the saddest day of the year
- Ikea launches plan to make shopping easier for New Brunswickers
- Saint John women wear 'pussy hats' for women's march against Trump
- Safety of firefighters in jeopardy after driver runs over hoses
- Man dead in Dieppe after being hit by his own vehicle
Don't Miss
-
'Sometimes they're poignant moments': inauguration day transfers between presidents
-
New
Mexico extradites drug lord El Chapo to U.S.
-
5-year-old left alone on school bus, locked in garage for 7 hours
-
Analysis
World's free trading nations could rally against Trump protectionism: Don Pittis
-
Updated
Wapekeka First Nation asked for suicide-prevention funds months before deaths of 2 girls
-
'Learn English!!': Woman upset after postcard from Spanish-speaking friend arrives covered in corrections
-
Trump presidency could lead to more 'stable' U.S. foreign policy, Stephen Harper says
-
Avalanche destroys Italian hotel, 3 bodies found and over 2 dozen missing
-
Opinion
Arlene Dickinson on Kevin O'Leary's entry into Conservative leadership race
-
Flu shot didn't work? Maybe you had 'winter vomiting bug'
-
Man rescues wife after terrifying plunge through ice of west Quebec lake
-
Analysis
Could the oilsands really be phased out? Here are the possibilities
-
Like humans, capuchin monkeys can determine probability, study finds
-
Canadian police hit by major computer network outage
-
Troops enter Gambia, strikes begin as defeated ruler clings to power