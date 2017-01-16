CBC New Brunswick News January 16, 2017
Air Date: Jan 16, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
Must Watch
-
Video
Cougar? No Cougar?
0:51
After months of testing samples of hair and scat gathered in New Brunswick for potential cougar DNA the first batch of results are in — and they are definitive.
-
Video
Taking the long way: A half-kilometre commute littered with broken escalators
1:42
Saint John's known for having the most escalators in the province. While that's a strange thing for anyone to brag about, you likely won't hear much boasting because few of them are actually functioning.
-
Video
Take a tour of the Reversing Rapids renovation
1:26
Developer Max Kotlowski's ambitious plans for Reversing Falls come closer to completion.
-
Video
Wind and rain lead to 'dangerous' conditions in Saint John
0:58
Winds were gusting up to 80 km/h in many parts of the province during the morning and remained strong into the afternoon, knocking out power, forcing some ferries off their runs and prompting the closure of some coastal roadways.
