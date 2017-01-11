CBC New Brunswick News January 11, 2017
Air Date: Jan 11, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
-
Video
Wind and rain lead to 'dangerous' conditions in Saint John
0:58
Winds were gusting up to 80 km/h in many parts of the province during the morning and remained strong into the afternoon, knocking out power, forcing some ferries off their runs and prompting the closure of some coastal roadways.
-
Video
Wayback Wednesday: That time the Centennial Building closed due to asbestos
4:12
This archive story looks back to summer 1980 when civil servants were ushered out of the Centennial Building after high levels of asbestos were found.
-
Video
Snow and freezing rain pelt Bathurst
0:44
Snow mixed with freezing rain and ice pellets fell in Northern New Brunswick Wednesday morning. Forecasts estimated between 15 to 20 cm.
-
Audio
Jan. 5, 2017: The "Here's Your Hat, What's Your Hurry?" Edition
18:52
Dan and Jacques look at Dominic Cardy's resignation as leader of the NDP and where the party goes now.
