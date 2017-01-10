CBC New Brunswick News January 10, 2017
Air Date: Jan 10, 2017 6:00 PM AT
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Light Snow
-8°C
Saint John
Mostly Cloudy
1°C
Moncton
Cloudy
-1°C
Bathurst
Mostly Cloudy
-16°C
Oromocto
Light Snow
-2°C
-
Video
Snow and freezing rain pelt Bathurst
0:44
Snow mixed with freezing rain and ice pellets fell in Northern New Brunswick Wednesday morning. Forecasts estimated between 15 to 20 cm.
-
Audio
Jan. 5, 2017: The "Here's Your Hat, What's Your Hurry?" Edition
18:52
Dan and Jacques look at Dominic Cardy's resignation as leader of the NDP and where the party goes now.
-
Video
Landmark Saint John store announces closing
0:52
Hayward Warwick is closing due to an illness in the family that owns it.
-
Video
Developers find trash everywhere in recently acquired Saint John apartments
1:35
PMV Canada Inc. is taking over dozens of old Saint John apartment buildings. They are finding themselves up to their armpits in garbage and broken pipes.
