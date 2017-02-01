CBC New Brunswick News February 01, 2017
Air Date: Feb 01, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Light Snow
-6°C
Saint John
Light Snow
-4°C
Moncton
Light Snow
-5°C
Bathurst
Mostly Cloudy
-11°C
Oromocto
Light Snow
-6°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- No kidding: goat farmer says ice storm impact will last 8 months
- Schnitzel Haus restaurant says auf wiedersehen after nearly 30 years
- 'We take care of our own': Tobique reaches out to Mi'kmaq ice storm victims
- 'We can go through it': Neguac residents into Day 8 without power
- 'I'm crossing my fingers': Sears job fair draws 163 on first day
-
Video
Deer bolt after getting trapped inside Grand Falls gas bar
0:21
Watch as three deer are filmed leaving a gas station in Grand Falls, N.B.
-
Video
Driving through Pigeon Hill
1:37
A drive through Pigeon Hill showing power lines down along the road.
-
Video
Escuminac storm damage
0:31
This viewer video shows the extent of the damage along one street in Escuminac, N.B.
-
Video
Power lines down in Lameque
0:46
The Acadian Peninsula has been the hardest hit part of the province, with several downed lines, snapped power polls and blocked roads.
