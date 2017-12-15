CBC New Brunswick News December 15, 2017

Air Date: Dec 15, 2017 6:00 PM AT

CBC New Brunswick News December 15, 201730:52

News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Fredericton

Mostly Cloudy

-12°C

Saint John

Mostly Cloudy

-8°C

Moncton

Partly Cloudy

-10°C

Bathurst

Clear

-14°C

Oromocto

Mainly Clear

-10°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Don't Miss