CBC New Brunswick News December 14, 2017
Air Date: Dec 14, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
-
Video
Is Fredericton's version of a 'woonerf' nothing more than a contradiction?
1:38
Woonerfs are meant to be pedestrian-friendly streets but Fredericton's version has an unusual characteristic: free 30-minute parking that might attract more cars than people to this area.
-
Video
Insults fly from audience after Dalhousie mayor ousts councillor
1:29
A Dalhousie councillor was once again thrown out of a town meeting on Monday night, after refusing to apologize to the mayor and other members of council for allegedly swearing and insulting colleagues and staff.
-
Audio
Political Panel - Inclusion - Nov 23
47:05
Does the Inclusion program need to be modified? If it is modified, what changes would be appropriate? The political panel addresses those points.
-
Video
The lion, the witch and the... parking lot?
1:48
Students in Fredericton are protesting the price of parking passes, saying an unpaved, potholed lot behind the Aitken Centre at the University of New Brunswick is frequently the only place to deposit their vehicles.
