CBC New Brunswick News December 12, 2017

Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Premier's memory of scary financial precipice disputed by those in know
- Thief steals new communal Christmas lights from Moncton apartment building
- Fredericton adds contradictory twist to its historic 'woonerf'
- City tries to push Ex out of downtown to make room for housing
- Facing increased expenses, cities seek one-third of pot revenue
-
Is Fredericton's version of a 'woonerf' nothing more than a contradiction?
1:38
Woonerfs are meant to be pedestrian-friendly streets but Fredericton's version has an unusual characteristic: free 30-minute parking that might attract more cars than people to this area.
Insults fly from audience after Dalhousie mayor ousts councillor
1:29
A Dalhousie councillor was once again thrown out of a town meeting on Monday night, after refusing to apologize to the mayor and other members of council for allegedly swearing and insulting colleagues and staff.
Political Panel - Inclusion - Nov 23
47:05
Does the Inclusion program need to be modified? If it is modified, what changes would be appropriate? The political panel addresses those points.
The lion, the witch and the... parking lot?
1:48
Students in Fredericton are protesting the price of parking passes, saying an unpaved, potholed lot behind the Aitken Centre at the University of New Brunswick is frequently the only place to deposit their vehicles.
