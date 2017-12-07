CBC New Brunswick News December 07, 2017
Air Date: Dec 07, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Cloudy
-1°C
Saint John
Cloudy
0°C
Moncton
Partly Cloudy
-1°C
Bathurst
Clear
-2°C
Oromocto
Cloudy
0°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Chief justice transfers judge without approval from province
- Supreme Court of Canada chief justice hears final case, fights back tears
- At loggerheads: J.D. Irving and other forest companies take an axe to the longtime marketing board system
- Province puts $12.2M into improving early childhood learning
- 'Deflated' carcass declared 17th North Atlantic right whale to die this year
Must Watch
-
Audio
Political Panel - Inclusion - Nov 23
47:05
Does the Inclusion program need to be modified? If it is modified, what changes would be appropriate? The political panel addresses those points.
-
Video
The lion, the witch and the... parking lot?
1:48
Students in Fredericton are protesting the price of parking passes, saying an unpaved, potholed lot behind the Aitken Centre at the University of New Brunswick is frequently the only place to deposit their vehicles.
-
Video
Rusty the knight has been returned
0:34
A suit of armour stolen from a Saint John store has been returned.
-
Video
Political Panel Nov. 2
33:53
The panel assembles to discuss Premier Brian Gallant's ultimatum to Liberal MLA Donald Arseneault: quit the second job as a government relations officer or sit as an independent.
Top News Headlines
- Kinder Morgan cleared to start work on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion despite Burnaby's objections
- Drugs, counterfeiting: How North Korea survives on proceeds of crime
- Bitcoin gamble: Canadian couple pours life savings into bitcoin mine
- Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Good Samaritan Yosif Al-Hasnawi
- How a Canadian man cut short a 'surreal' 160-year U.S. prison sentence
Most Viewed
- Grand Manan fisherman finds lobster with Pepsi can imprinted on claw
- The sky's the limit: Man builds tree house, featuring kitchen and solar panels
- 9 more vulnerable children have died and we don't know why
- How this painting by a 'toy boy' to a Romanian princess ended up in a Saint John auction
- New Brunswick needs alcohol revenue to cover social costs of drinking, Supreme Court told
- Feces of entangled North Atlantic right whales show 'extreme suffering'
- Federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc diagnosed with leukemia
- Bitten and bruised: Former educational assistant says health risks caused her to quit
- Vacant New Maryland church 'an absolute stunner,' says Fredericton architect
- Former property assessor felt 'ethical' need to quit after tax scandal
- Ambulance NB and province commit to bilingual service in lawsuit settlement
- N.B. closing loophole allowing insurance companies to deny payouts to domestic violence victims
Don't Miss
-
Updated
Kinder Morgan cleared to start work on Trans Mountain pipeline expansion despite Burnaby's objections
-
Drugs, counterfeiting: How North Korea survives on proceeds of crime
-
Bitcoin gamble: Canadian couple pours life savings into bitcoin mine
-
Suspect arrested in fatal shooting of Good Samaritan Yosif Al-Hasnawi
-
FREE AGAIN
How a Canadian man cut short a 160-year U.S. prison sentence
-
WEST BANK PROTESTS
Palestinians in Ramallah protest U.S. announcement on Jerusalem
-
Teen pleads guilty to 1st-degree murder in death of girl, 11, on Manitoba First Nation
-
Canadian veterans 'significantly' more likely to commit suicide, study says
-
Photos
See the devastation of the wildfires ravaging Southern California
-
AFN chiefs back resolution calling on MMIWG chief commissioner to resign
-
Al Franken to resign from U.S. Senate amid new sexual misconduct allegations
-
Gymnastics Canada suspends Edmonton-based coach in wake of sex-abuse allegations
-
As It Happens
How this man tricked TripAdvisor into listing his shed as London's No. 1 rated restaurant
-
The National Today
Why catastrophic wildfires are razing so many communities
-
Luxury vehicles stolen from Winnipeg dealerships by sophisticated fraudsters