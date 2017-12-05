CBC New Brunswick News December 05, 2017
Air Date: Dec 05, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Light Rain
2°C
Saint John
Light Rainshower
3°C
Moncton
Mostly Cloudy
1°C
Bathurst
Light Snow
0°C
Oromocto
Light Rainshower
3°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Money targeted by law for Fire Marshal's Office goes somewhere else
- Liberals will block PC motion to question officials about property tax scandal
- Computer outages at hospitals, health centres 'highest priority,' says SNB
- Former property assessor felt 'ethical' need to quit after tax scandal
- CBC New Brunswick News December 05, 2017
Must Watch
-
Audio
Political Panel - Inclusion - Nov 23
47:05
Does the Inclusion program need to be modified? If it is modified, what changes would be appropriate? The political panel addresses those points.
-
Video
The lion, the witch and the... parking lot?
1:48
Students in Fredericton are protesting the price of parking passes, saying an unpaved, potholed lot behind the Aitken Centre at the University of New Brunswick is frequently the only place to deposit their vehicles.
-
Video
Rusty the knight has been returned
0:34
A suit of armour stolen from a Saint John store has been returned.
-
Video
Political Panel Nov. 2
33:53
The panel assembles to discuss Premier Brian Gallant's ultimatum to Liberal MLA Donald Arseneault: quit the second job as a government relations officer or sit as an independent.
Top News Headlines
- 'Everyone ... has a sob story': Thalidomide survivors say they were belittled by disabilities minister
- Russia won't quietly digest IOC's Olympic ban and walk away
- What's at stake if Trump moves U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem
- An inappropriate joke by an MP is not really a #MeToo moment: Robyn Urback
- Laurentian Bank audit uncovers $89M worth of mortgages with 'misrepresentations'
Most Viewed
- Grand Manan fisherman finds lobster with Pepsi can imprinted on claw
- The sky's the limit: Man builds tree house, featuring kitchen and solar panels
- Feces of entangled North Atlantic right whales show 'extreme suffering'
- How this painting by a 'toy boy' to a Romanian princess ended up in a Saint John auction
- Vacant New Maryland church 'an absolute stunner,' says Fredericton architect
- Bitten and bruised: Former educational assistant says health risks caused her to quit
- Ambulance NB and province commit to bilingual service in lawsuit settlement
- Bouctouche man dies after being struck by vehicle
- Are we teaching history all wrong? UNB prof says we might be
- Tenants caught in a vice between landlord, government tax refund battle
- Inclusive classroom wasn't the answer for these struggling kids
- Iconic Saint John painter marks milestone at the market
Don't Miss
-
'Everyone ... has a sob story': Thalidomide survivors say they were belittled by disabilities minister
-
Analysis
Russia won't quietly digest IOC's Olympic ban and walk away
-
Analysis
What's at stake if Trump moves U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem
-
Opinion
An inappropriate joke by an MP is not really a #MeToo moment: Robyn Urback
-
Laurentian Bank audit uncovers $89M worth of mortgages with 'misrepresentations'
-
Millard tells Laura Babcock murder trial he was in open relationship, had no motive to kill
-
New mortgage stress test rules will block 50,000 people from buying: mortgage group
-
Christine Keeler, model in Britain's sex-and-spy Profumo scandal, dead at 75
-
Live
'It broke my heart': Mother's call for 'justice' opens Thunder Bay MMIWG hearings
-
Affordable housing providers build Canada's greenest apartments
-
Cellphone unlocking charges and unreadable contracts are now banned
-
MMIWG inquiry commissioner says extension could mean new leadership
-
Rohinie Bisesar, accused in fatal Shoppers Drug Mart stabbing, declared unfit to stand trial
-
Public and private stores to sell recreational pot in B.C., with 19 as the purchasing age
-
OLG to pay half of $6.1M lotto prize to man, but ex-girlfriend still fighting for share