CBC New Brunswick News April 27, 2017
Air Date: Apr 27, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Light Rain
10°C
Saint John
Cloudy
16°C
Moncton
Mostly Cloudy
10°C
Bathurst
Light Drizzle
0°C
Oromocto
Light Drizzle and Fog
11°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- What's happening right now at the ECMAs in Saint John
- RCMP felt 'outgunned' years before 3 Moncton officers slain, labour trial hears
- Vandals cause $25K damage to former seniors complex in Rivière-Verte
- Crown rejects 4 out of 5 issues Dennis Oland's lawyers hope to put to Supreme Court
- CBC New Brunswick News April 27, 2017
Must Watch
-
Video
Rooming house scares some neighbours
0:28
Neighbours are saying no to a zoning amendment that would allow a downtown Fredericton rooming house to hold 12 people instead of 8.
-
Video
Your Loch Lomond Road construction survival guide
1:25
Saint John is in the midst of a six-month construction project on the city's east side as part of the Safe Clean Drinking Water project.
-
GAS GURU
Small reduction in prices last week a precursor to larger drop Thursday
It may not be enough to take a Sunday drive comfortably, but it sure beats another increase
-
Video
Irving construction
0:28
Residents say that construction at the new Irving Oil building in uptown Saint John is happening well outside of permitted hours.
Top News Headlines
- 'They are threatened with death, with rape. You name it, it's happened': Fighting fake news in the Philippines
- Younger than 25? You'll soon have free prescription drug coverage in Ontario
- Trump to give NAFTA talks a 'good, strong shot' after Trudeau warns of withdrawal risks
- Meteorologists posit new theory behind 'blood red' sky in Munch's The Scream
- Ethics commissioner cleared Trudeau's fundraising in February
Most Viewed
- New Brunswick announces new stat holiday: Family Day coming next February
- Don't quit your day job: making ends meet for East Coast music stars
- 'Proud' Darksider biker fires back at Bathurst mayor for 'fearmongering'
- Woman assaults 2 police officers after alleged road rage dispute in Fredericton
- Moncton RCMP did not have proper equipment or training, Crown tells labour code trial
- Bathurst mayor wants province to ban biker gangs
- Fentanyl isn't expected in seizure of almost $200K worth of drugs, police say
- Gallant names 5 women to bench, achieves gender parity on provincial court
- Pennfield man charged with attempted murder of woman
- Body of missing Norton man found near Kennebecasis River
- Late-night Irving Oil construction keeps uptown Saint John neighbours awake
- Traffic delays expected when work on Moncton-Riverview bridge begins in May
Don't Miss
-
FAKE NEWS
'Democracy as we know it is dead': Filipino journalists fight fake news
-
Ontario budget 2017: Free prescription drugs for anyone under 25, a first of its kind, Liberals say
-
Trump to give NAFTA talks a 'good, strong shot' after Trudeau warns of withdrawal risks
-
As It Happens
Meteorologists posit new theory behind 'blood red' sky in Munch's The Scream
-
Ethics commissioner cleared Trudeau's fundraising in February
-
Crane climber appears in Toronto court, gets bail
-
Analysis
Off-the-books notes between vice-admiral and shipyard boss in 'legal grey zone,' expert says
-
Kevin O'Leary met with Andrew Scheer before backing Maxime Bernier
-
Live
Hockey Night in Canada: Rangers vs. Senators, Game 1
-
CBC Investigates
Number of highest-earning Canadians paying no income tax is growing
-
VIDEO COMMENTING
Disabled Winnipegger plans human rights complaint after broken elevator leaves him 'trapped' in home
-
Boreal Shield lakes resemble prehistoric oceans, researchers say
-
Analysis
'America Last': A dangerous reaction to Trump's trade bullying: Don Pittis
-
United Airlines reaches settlement with passenger dragged from plane
-
Medical marijuana middlemen: How specialty clinics cash in on legal prescriptions