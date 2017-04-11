CBC New Brunswick News April 11, 2017
Air Date: Apr 11, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Mostly Cloudy
11°C
Saint John
Mostly Cloudy
7°C
Moncton
Mostly Cloudy
5°C
Bathurst
Light Rain
6°C
Oromocto
Partly Cloudy
11°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- 'We lost a beloved family': Elderly woman, 3 sons die in St. George house fire
- Tense meeting as residents voice opposition to planned trailer park at Aboiteau Beach
- Downtown revitalization work underway in Shediac
- 'You feel like you're forgotten': Moncton neighbourhood wonders what happened to promise of pool
- Stability expected to return to gas prices after spike last week
Must Watch
-
Video
St. George Fire
0:37
The bodies of 4 people were discovered in a home in St. George after a fire.
-
Video
Wharf Village to shut down
0:32
The wharf village at Moncton's Magnetic Hill tourist site is being removed.
-
Video
Jellybean houses torn down
0:27
A row of brightly coloured houses in Saint John were torn down on Saturday.
-
Video
Check out the cardboard boat races at UNB
1:08
'Seafaring' students set sail at the University of New Brunswick this afternoon.
Most Viewed
- 'I never meant to hurt him': Saint John senior sentenced for ramming pedestrian with SUV
- 'We lost a beloved family': Elderly woman, 3 sons die in St. George house fire
- 1st confirmed case of measles in New Brunswick is UNB Fredericton student
- 'Take your stuff and get out': Wharf Village says City of Moncton shut them down
- Premier pushed to speed up tax assessment changes, document says
- 2 doctors go it alone to tackle community health in northern New Brunswick
- Saint John Jellybean Houses torn down for new development
- 'This is a big slap in the face': school soccer field trashed by vandals
- 20 people displaced after apartment fire in Saint John
- 'Fast track wouldn't exist without the premier': Assessment controversy continues
- Whooping cough confirmed at Fredericton school
- Moncton's downtown centre plaza to cost more than double original estimate
