CBC New Brunswick News

Air Date: Feb 07, 2017 5:59 PM AT

CBC New Brunswick News0:00

News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick.

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Fredericton

Cloudy

-11°C

Saint John

Mostly Cloudy

-11°C

Moncton

Mostly Cloudy

-12°C

Bathurst

Partly Cloudy

-14°C

Oromocto

Mostly Cloudy

-11°C

More Weather |

Must Watch

Don't Miss