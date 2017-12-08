A Mount Allison University professor says there is still a lot of research to be done on the health benefits of marijuana compared to its adverse effects.

Karen Crosby is an assistant professor of biology whose research focuses on how the brain regulates appetite within the hypothalamus.

Crosby led a discussion about cannabinoids — chemical compounds found in the cannabis plant — at an information session at the university on Thursday.

She says some cannabinoids have mind-altering effects, and some don't.

Crosby says there is strong evidence cannabinoids can help with chronic pain, nausea associated with chemotherapy treatment and spasms associated with multiple sclerosis.

"The adverse effects tend to be seen with really prolonged use and high use," she said.

"I think the best example of that is with the younger population, the adolescent and going into the early 20s, where we see prolonged cannabinoid or cannabis use can increase the risk of schizophrenia, major depressive disorder, different disorders like that."

Marijuana will be legalized in Canada on July 1, 2018.

Claire West (left) and Emily Poole (right) are both biology students at Mount Allison University. They both think people need more information about marijuana and its effects. (Kate Letterick/CBC News )

Third-year biology student Emily Poole, who attended the information session, says it's a relevant topic.

She feels a lot of young people don't understand the effects of marijuana and won't take the time to consider the risks once it's legalized.

"I think one of the big things is definitely the development factors and that's a component that so many people don't know about," she said.

"I would say that's the biggest thing … yes, there are therapeutic effects but you have to know when it's going to be therapeutic and when it's going to be detrimental."

Fourth-year biology student Claire West agreed that people need more information.

"There are people who don't have a clue and I think that's the biggest issue—you can choose to do whatever you want to your body but I think its important to know what you're doing," she said.

"If you do know and you want to go for it anyways, that's totally your choice but I think it's important to know what you're doing."

More research needed

Crosby says more research is needed to figure out how to target cannabinoids and their positive effects more reliably.

"Tons, tons. Because the receptors to which cannabinoids bind … they're just everywhere, it's hard to come up with drugs that have benefits in clinical trials in humans." she said.

"We need to be able to target certain populations of these receptors maybe in one brain region alone or in the gut alone and I think then we would begin to see more beneficial effects or at least clinical trials making their way through and more drugs hitting the market."

Crosby hopes additional money and resources will be directed to more studies.

"I think just even the anticipation of legalization has increased the amount of research in this area," Crosby said.