Province shares hundreds of email addresses by mistake

A privacy breach by the New Brunswick government led to hundreds of email addresses being shared with people who signed up to receive notifications about certain job openings with the province.

About 600 email addresses, some personal, some containing full names and places of employment, were shared with people who wanted to be notified of openings at provincial agencies, boards and commissions, such as WorkSafeNB and municipal wastewater commissions.

People on the list of recipients were carbon copied, or cc'd, on emails sent to individuals. Although the content of the emails themselves was public information, people subscribing to the email service would have thought their interest in provincial appointments and their addresses were private.

A spokesperson for the province described the breach as a "low-level" issue.

The breach happened Tuesday, when New Brunswick Agencies, Boards and Commissions sent out its monthly email. Recipients include many university employees, public servants and business owners.

The province said it sent a warning and an apology to every affected individual within 24 hours.

Andrew MacKinnon, whose address was among those shared, said he thinks the province's response to the breach was slow. (Kate Letterick/CBC News)

Andrew MacKinnon, whose personal email address was shared, said the province knew immediately that the error was made and should have acted sooner.

"Approximately 23 hours later the government sent out a response, saying that there had been a breach, and portrayed it as a minor breach, although they didn't give any kind of instruction in terms of what people can do."

MacKinnon, who works in the tech sector, said he isn't worried about spam being sent to his personal email address, but he is concerned about people taking advantage of the breach in other ways.

Someone with malicious intent could use bits of personal information to persuade a victim to provide more information, MacKinnon said, calling this "social engineering."

"Someone could contact someone on that list claiming to be from an agency like New Brunswick Liquor, and because the people who subscribed to that list thought they had subscribed privately, they're more likely to believe that call may be real," he said.

"In a situation where the caller is not actually calling with the best intentions they might ask for personal information like date of birth or other information … that's far more dangerous."

Tara Chislett, a spokesperson for the executive council office, wrote in an email that the government of New Brunswick's chief information access and privacy officer was notified immediately.

David Shipley, the CEO and Co-Founder of Beauceron Security Inc., said sharing personal emails is a minor security breach and a common one, but it is not without repercussions. (CBC)

Chislett added that the breach was a "low-level matter, as only email addresses were shared and the information in the email message is considered public information."

She said the breach was caused by an administrative error.

Cyber security specialist David Shipley agreed it was a low-level privacy breach but said it happens too often in organizations.

"I've seen the sort of terrible regret and embarrassment and the frustration of folks when this happens," he said.

"It's epidemic in all organizations around the world, whether it's private sector or public sector. It's the most common form of breach."

He said there are tools that can reduce the risk of cc'ing people rather than using the blind carbon copy, or bcc, option, which hides the addresses of recipients from each other.