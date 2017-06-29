Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits Jeux de l'Acadie athletes in Fredericton
Prime minister makes stop at francophone school to meet young East Coast competitors
By Nathalie Sturgeon, CBC News Posted: Jun 29, 2017 5:58 PM AT Last Updated: Jun 29, 2017 5:58 PM AT
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a swift 35-minute visit to New Brunswick's capital today, he shook hands, took selfies and autographed flags for children at Jeux de l'Acadie.
He was escorted through hundreds of people all trying to get their hands on Trudeau for a lifetime memento.
Trudeau later made a stop in Grand-Bay Westfield for an ice cream social and will return home to Ottawa tonight.
