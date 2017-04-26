New Brunswick is getting a statutory holiday in February, Premier Brian Gallant announced Wednesday.

Starting next year, the paid public holiday to be known as Family Day will take place on the third Monday in February.

Eight other Canadian jurisdictions already have a paid holiday in February. Family Day will bring New Brunswick up to the national average of eight paid public holidays a year.

"We are focused on growing the economy and providing good quality of life for New Brunswickers," Gallant said in a news release.

"This holiday will help families and communities come together and strike a good work-life balance during our often too long winter season. Having a good work-life balance helps increase productivity for our businesses and economy."

Last year, the New Brunswick government said it was exploring the idea of adding a statutory holiday in February.

The province said several departments worked on the proposal for a mid-winter holiday on the third Monday in February.

Part of the review, according to the provincial government, looked at whether the holiday should be a paid public holiday and how it would affect employers and other New Brunswickers.

Not a new concept

The idea of a February holiday isn't new in the province.

Former premier Shawn Graham promised a holiday during his election campaign in 2010.

After losing the election, the Liberals continued to call for the creation of the February holiday while David Alward's Progressive Conservatives were in government.