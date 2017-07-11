The premier of New Brunswick says he's finally feeling better, more than two months after suffering a concussion

while playing hockey.

Brian Gallant says he was injured when he fell during a practice with the Saint John Sea Dogs of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on May 3.

He was invited to skate with the team at the qplex in Quispmasis prior to the President Cup final series between Saint John and Blainville-Boisbrand Armada.

The premier said he had headaches after the fall, which would recur when he attended public events.

Initially, he trimmed down his schedule and avoided looking at screens, but it wasn't enough.

He said he scaled back his work significantly to allow time to recover.

Gallant was not present at a number of recent celebrations across the province, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's visits in Fredericton and Grand Bay-Westfield on June 29.

Gallant said he has been symptom-free for the last few days and is gradually adding more events to his schedule.

"I have learned valuable insight from this incident," he wrote in a statement.

"Take care of your health and don't try to keep up with highly skilled 20-year-old hockey players."

The premier is set to meet with officials in Washington on Wednesday to discuss softwood lumber and free trade.