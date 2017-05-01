Marissa​ Shephard, the Moncton woman who is accused of murdering 18-year-old Baylee Wylie in December of 2015 and setting a residence on fire, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Monday morning.

Her case will proceed directly to trial in the Court of Queen's Bench.

Wylie's body was found on Dec. 17, 2015, in a burned-out triplex on Sumac Street in Moncton. He had been bound in plastic wrap, severely beaten while tied to a chair and stabbed up to 200 times.

​Shephard was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant issued for her and Tyler Noel, who is also charged with first-degree murder.

Noel is scheduled for trial in October.

Firefighters discovered the body of 18-year-old Baylee Wylie after extinguishing an early morning fire at a Moncton residence. (Submitted)

Devin Morningstar, 19, was sentenced in January to life in prison with no chance of parole for at least 25 years after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and arson in Wylie's death.

Shephard, who has been in custody in Miramichi since March 2016, was sentenced almost two months ago to four months in jail for assaulting a jail guard last summer by spitting in her face.