While most New Brunswickers have their power back after a late January ice storm, a few people will still have to wait a little while longer for life to get back to normal.

Raymond Chiasson is one on of them. He is on his twelfth day without power. On Sunday, power crews were working on the lines at the end of his driveway, but they told him not to get his hopes up too soon.

"Talking to the guys, the guys said to me 'a day, a day and a half, or two days.' They're not sure," said Chiasson.

Raymond Chersson is entering day 12 without power - and he might be without electricity until Tuesday. #NBStorm #CBCnb pic.twitter.com/g6Mv40oUul — @ChrisEnsingCBC

NB Power released a statement Sunday saying they expect to have 99 per cent of customers re-connected by the end of the day today. But some customers may have to wait until Tuesday to get their power back on.

Chiasson said it's definitely cold in his house, requiring three shirts and a coat to stay warm.

"It's bad," said Chiasson.

Claude Collerette was without power for six days. The temperature in his home fell to 4 C. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Claude Collerette hasn't been without power for as long, only six days, and just got his power back today. For those six days it was quite chilly in his home.

"In the morning when we get up [it was] 4 C.," said Collerette.

"We have to put [clothes on] very fast."

​Collerette also had to throw out some food that had gone bad.

"We lose all meat," said Collerette.

It's the same story for Chiasson who threw out about $1,600 worth of food from his two freezers.

But Chiasson said the biggest issue for him has been gas. It takes a lot to run his generators and some of his neighbours can no longer afford to buy any.