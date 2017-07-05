Soccer New Brunswick has a new goal in mind for Moncton but hopes it catches on around the province.

This weekend, the association is holding a power soccer event in Moncton for anyone who uses an electric wheelchair.

The event, open to all ages, will take place at the Crossman Community Centre on Sunday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Power soccer can improve fitness and wheelchair mobility, said Brenda Thériault, Soccer New Brunswick provincial program co-ordinator.

"Just by being aware of how they can use their chair on a field with a sport can increase the way they move with their chair," said Thériault on Information Morning Moncton.

"Depending on their physical challenges, each individual will figure out how best to manoeuvre their chair on the field."

What the sport looks like

Thériault said power soccer is a team sport designed specifically for people who use wheelchairs. The sport is played inside a gym, usually with four players on a team.

There are no nets, just two posts for the goaltender.

Each chair gets a guard, which helps players pass the ball around. Soccer balls are also larger than normal, so they don't get caught underneath the chairs, which can't travel faster than 10 kilometres an hour.

'You don't need any soccer expertise, just a willingness to learn with us.' - Amelia Pah, Soccer New Brunswick

"It's just a way for them to be able to move with their chair and do something new," Thériault said.

Soccer New Brunswick hosted its first power soccer event in 2014, and it's hoping for an even bigger turnout Sunday.

"We're hoping to move beyond just one-time events into something more sustainable throughout the year," said Amelia Pah, the exceptional kids facilitator with Soccer New Brunswick.

The association is still looking for players, coaches and volunteers to help set up the game and put the guards on each chair.

She and Thériault said power soccer is a fun and new experience for everyone, and they're hopeful the sport will expand to different New Brunswick communities.

"You don't need any soccer expertise, just a willingness to learn with us," Pah said.