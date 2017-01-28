Power crews are working to restore power to more than 44,000 homes and businesses in New Brunswick, some of whom are entering their fourth day without electricity.

The largest number of outages are in the Acadian Peninsula. About 22,000 customers have been in the dark since Wednesday as temperatures dipped to -9 C overnight.

Over 7,000 customers are without power in the Miramichi area.

An ice storm Tuesday and Wednesday downed trees and power lines and cut off electricity to 130,000 households.

Crews from NB Power and other utilities in Eastern Canada and Maine are assisting in the effort to restore power.

​There have been two deaths from carbon monoxide poisoning and people are being reminded of the dangers of using generators or barbecues indoors.

Tracadie, Shippagan and Lameque declared states of emergency on Friday which continue today.

Premier Brian Gallant and NB Power president Gaetan Thomas will be holding a press conference in Tracadie at 1:00 p.m. AT Saturday.

NB Power vice-president Tony O'Hara said the utility did make important progress yesterday in the northern part of the province with repairs completed to all transmission lines and substations.

"We've had significant challenges in the Acadian Peninsula, that's where we are having the most difficulty making progress."

Crews working to repair a pole in Shippigan damaged by #icestorm2017 in Shippigan Friday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/RG7NmSVylH — @NB_Power

"What that means for today is every time we clear a distribution line, lines feeding homes and businesses, we will be bringing customers back on," he said.

While O'Hara said while they might not have reached their targets on Friday to get more customers online, "crews did an unbelievable job getting these critical pieces of our system back in place."

"No question, we will be making a lot more progress today."

There are more than 300 power crews working across New Brunswick today, with 90 of them on the Acadian Peninsula. More will be heading there from the southern part of the province as power is restored in that region. Those crews will be in charge of clearing roads of any downed trees, lines and poles.

Estimated restoration times are posted on the NB Power website. Those wanting more information can call NB Power at 1-800-663-6272.

People who need assistance can also call the Red Cross at 1-800-222-9597.

Warming stations remain open in various regions.