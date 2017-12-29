A few thousand NB Power customers lost power Friday morning after a logging truck struck transmission lines near Woodstock, but they got it back by early afternoon.

About 3,600 customers were initially affected by the outage in the Canterbury, Nackawic and Lake George areas.

A vehicle came into contact with one of our transmission structures, causing the outage for customers in Canterbury, Nackawic and Lake George areas. Crews are isolating the structure to start repairs. — @NB_Power

By 11:55 a.m. the number dropped to 375 customers in the Central York Sunbury area.

Power was eventually restored just before 1 p.m.

Happens all the time

Marc Belliveau, a spokesperson for NB Power, said the logging truck made contact with the wires around 7 a.m. between the Lake George and Harvey areas.

"Sometimes [a driver] will either not see something or are backing up and don't realize it's there," he said. "It happens fairly commonly."

Throughout the morning, up to three crews had to patrol the lines to find out where the break happened.

"In a remote area like that it can take a while," he said.

#HVFD and @UKFD sending heaters and manpower to provide assistance to those without power in Woodstock and surrounding areas due to frigid temperatures — @HarveyFireDept

The Harvey and Upper Kingsclear fire departments were providing heaters and other assistance because of the frigid temperatures.

On Twitter, NB Power said crews are isolating the structure to start repairs.