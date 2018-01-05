Thousands of New Brunswickers are still without power Friday in the aftermath of a fierce winter storm, but thousands of others are back online.

Earlier Friday, 19,529 customers were without power across the province, but the number dropped to 8,291 customers in the afternoon.

Close to 3,000 of those customers are in the Acadian Peninsula.

The Moncton, Riverview and Dieppe area has 943 customers dealing with power outages, the Sackville-Port Elgin area has about 1,750 customers without power and the Chaleur region about 2,140.

24 hours of the 'weather bomb' from Fredericton1:00

Marie-Andrée Bolduc, a NB Power spokesperson, said crews will be restoring a transmission outage in Lamèque, in the northeast, and areas where a large number of customers are impacted.

"Once the crews can access the site of impact in the Lamèque area, we are hopeful to be able to restore the affected customers by mid-day," she said in an emailed statement to CBC News.

"We will generate estimated times of restorations as the assessments phase continues."

Crews focus on repairs

Fifty-seven NB Power crews, and 13 contractor crews throughout the province were responding to the outages. Two crews from Saint John Energy and two crews from Edmundston Energy will also join the restoration effort.

Once the storm subsides and roads are cleared, crews will start to assess the damage and work that's required.

Although no major infrastructure damage has been reported, outages in some areas have resulted from power lines touching and branches making contact with wires.

"We remind the public to stay at a safe distance from any infrastructure that may have fallen to the ground and to slow down when driving by crews working on the road," she said.

'We do anticipate there will be power outages as a result of the storm'0:57

Robert Duguay, a spokesperson for the province's Emergency Measures Organization, said warming centres are not available but will be set up if needed. He said EMO is continuing to monitor the situation.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning is still in effect for the Edmundston and Madawaska County areas.

Environment Canada said hazardous conditions are expected throughout the day, as an intense low pressure system over the northern Gulf of St. Lawrence moves across Anticosti Island in the afternoon​.

Snow and blowing snow will persist across northern New Brunswick until later Friday afternoon. Additional snowfall amounts up to 10 centimetres can be expected Friday over northern regions," the weather agency said.

"Conditions over southern New Brunswick are steadily improving."

Residents impacted by outages

Nearly 400 customers are without power in Murray Corner, a community just north of Port Elgin.

Brenda Trafford, who lives in the area, woke up with no electricity. Trafford said her house was cold but a wood stove is keeping her warm.

"The power went out at about 4:15 yesterday afternoon and I was pretty well prepared, I even was able to set up an old radio I found in the basement with eight-year-old batteries and the thing worked," she said.

'All in all there was more fear for me than real damage.' - Alain Clavette , Memramcook resident

"It was very, very windy there was snow at the beginning but my deck is bare this morning, basically bare but wet."

Alain Clavette, who lives just outside of Memramcook, said he doesn't have power.

"It's been almost scary for a little while, the winds were very very intense, the barbecue got knocked over out there, which was the only item I never thought the wind was going to be able to move," he said.

Clavette said he received a lot of rain and broken branches around his southeastern home.

"All in all there was more fear for me than real damage," he said.

"The wind got intimidating for a while, but there doesn't seem to be much damage around the house."

Strong wind gusts have created a rip in the Moncton SportsDome, causing it to deflate. (Tori Weldon/CBC News)

Meanwhile, wind gusts were so strong in the Moncton area the city's SportsDome experienced a "small rip" at around 6:30 a.m.

On Twitter, the Moncton SportsDome said staff crew were on site Friday morning and decided to bring it down. Repairs are expected soon and the Dome will be re-inflated once the repair is completed.

Road conditions

Scotland said there's also still a possibility of travel disruptions throughout the day, as blowing snow will reduce visibility.

The province's Emergency Measures Organization has lifted the no-travel advisories on Highway 1 and Highway 2.

But drivers are still be warned to delay travel, if possible.

There's still two road closures in the northern part of the province on Highway 180 from St. Quentin to Southeast Upsalquitch River. Part of Highway 108, also known as the Plaster Rock-Renous Highway, is also closed.

Norman Clouston, the general manager for the MRDC Operations Corp., which manages the highway from the Fredericton area to Moncton, said there was significant snowfall that switched over to rain and are experiencing freezing temperatures.

​"You should not go out and head out on the highway … you should delay your trip for a few hours," he said.

Felicia Murphy,a spokesperson for SNC-Lavalin, which maintains the Trans-Canada from Longs Creek to the Quebec Border and the highway from Woodstock to Houlton, said roads are snow covered with poor visibility and icy patches.

She said travel is not recommended to the public.

"We still recommend for people to stay off the highway or delay your travel as much as you can," she said,

Drivers are being advised to stay off sections of the Trans-Canada Highway on Friday morning until weather conditions improve. (CBC)

Mike Walker, the roadway operations manager for the City of Fredericton, said there's still a lot of snow and blowing snow on streets in the capital.

Crews have been working overnight to keep the city's main streets open.

"Give yourself some space and time to get to work safely," he said.

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Snow this morning will taper off to flurries this afternoon but blowing snow remains an issue with west and northwesterly winds gusting from 50 km/h to 60 km/h in the morning and easing to 30 km/h to 50 km/h in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a risk for flurries, cold and still windy with westerly wind gusts to 50 km/h.

Saturday: Variable cloud with scattered flurries and brisk west to northwesterly winds gusting between 30 km/h and 50 km/h.

Fredericton and area

Today: Snow will gradually taper off to flurries by late morning but there could be icy roads and blowing snow due to falling temperatures and brisk westerly winds still gusting to 50 km/h, which will gradual ease off by the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloud with a risk of flurries in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with possible flurries and westerly wind gusts travelling at 40 km/h.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with a risk of flurries and brisk west to northwesterly winds with wind gusts approaching 50 km/h.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Light snow Friday morning that will taper off to flurries with variable cloud for the afternoon. Blowing snow could remain an issue though with west-southwesterly winds still gusting to 80 km/h throughout the morning before easing in the afternoon to the 50 km/h range.

Tonight: Variable cloud with slight isolated flurries and brisk westerly winds still gusting to 40 km/h.

Tomorrow: Variable cloud and chilly with cold winds still gusting over 40 km/h.