It's been a long and tedious haul to restore power to residents of the Acadian Peninsula, but power crews have completed their mission.

As of 6:30p.m. AT, every customer in the region had power, according to NB Power.

In addition to the NB Power crews on the road hooking the power back up, local companies pitched in as well.

One of those was K & M Utility Lines of Neguac.

"I think we're on the last house. I think we've got them on. I think everything's done," said Jean Kenny, the company owner.

"Everything's done"



A company from Neguac that's worked across North America connected some of the last customers on the Acadian Peninsula. pic.twitter.com/kzTJcxTfOu — @ChrisEnsingCBC

Kenny said while he's experienced in the business this is the first time he's had to fix the power in his own region.

"It's the first time I've worked close when there's a storm because I'm always away. It's the first time I'm close to my home," said Kenny.

Technicians from K & M Utility Lines restore one of the final NB Power customers without power. (Lisa MacEachern)

Kenny is usually called away to help others get their power back.

"We did Louisiana, Texas, Florida and we did pretty much all of Boston going up to New York. Everywhere," he said Sunday.

This time, he lost his own power for five days.

"When you're used to having power all the time you're lost," he said.

Now that the job is done, Kenny has only one thing on his mind.

"I'm going to sleep a few days now," he said.