A New Brunswick power company has helped restore a large portion of power in western Florida nearly a week after Hurricane Irma pummeled the sunshine state.

Holland Power Services, based in Maugerville just outside Fredericton, was asked by Florida power company — Duke Energy— to assist in returning power to some of the 20 million people affected.

"By the time we were contacted by Duke, we were available to restore power within three days," said Jim Salmon, vice-president of Holland Power Services.

The power restoration company took nearly 200 crew members down to Florida to restore power. (Holland Power Services)

Salmon and his nearly 200-member crew were in Florida as the storm passed over. He said once the flooding subsided, crews went to work.

"Whenever you have the heavy rain it also undermines trees, we saw a lot of large trees and tree limbs on the conductors," he said. "Hundreds of broken poles that we had to replace."

Crews restored major substations first and power was eventually restored to a variety of communities. Salmon said the exact number of customers that have been restored was hard to estimate.

Other New Brunswickers were also helping out in the Irma aftermath, including K&M Utility Lines of Neguac, which sent workers to Bristol, Fla., to restore electricity. K-Line Construction based out of Woodstock also sent crews to the St. Petersburg area.

'Hazardous type work'

But there are plenty of new challenges crews are facing as they continue to restore power for residents.

Between 35 C heat and flooding, crews are also being exposed to snakes, alligators and fire ants.

"It hazardous type of work, we do see some unique challenges," he said.

Linesmen are also working up to 16-hour days, but the work hasn't gone unnoticed, he said.

Salmon said the gratitude the people of Florida have shown his crew and other crews is overwhelming.

Residents in the area have supplied New Brunswick crews with an abundance of food that includes, baked goods, pizzas and beverages.

"We walked in last night into a food tent for dinner," he said. "The people from Duke Energy said, 'The people brought this in and they want us to share it with you.'"

They are working 16 hour days and face challenges like snakes and alligators swimming in flooded waters. (Holland Power Services )

Despite the overwhelming support, there is still plenty of work to be done.

Salmon doesn't know when his 100-truck fleet will return home to New Brunswick. In the meantime, they're just happy to help where they can.

"The people have been really negatively impacted by this catastrophic event yet they are so [thankful] to see our workers coming down to cross the border to assist them."