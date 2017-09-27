Moncton marijuana producer Organigram will pay for naloxone kits to be distributed to front-line harm reduction workers.

The company is providing Alliance of New Brunswick Aids organizations with $20,000 to purchase the kits and provide training for their use. The alliance is an umbrella organization for community groups that work on the front lines of opioid addiction, providing needle exchange and other services.

Naloxone is used to reverse the effects of opioids and can be critical in preventing a fatal overdose.

Debbie Warren, the executive director of AIDS Moncton, said the money will allow the alliance to purchase about 500 kits, which will be distributed among organizations in New Brunswick's three major cities.

They should be able to secure the kits by mid-October, after which they plan to hold a workshop to teach front-line workers how to administer them, she said.

While the number of opioid overdoses in New Brunswick may not be as high as in other provinces, Warren said she believes it's better to be proactive.

"We aren't critical in numbers when you look at individual numbers, but every individual is important and families are affected by this issue," she said.

She pointed out that a recent report produced by the Canadian Institute for Health Information showed that Moncton had above average hospitalization rates for opioid poisoning.

The report shows that the Canadian average was 16 for every 100,000 people, while Moncton's was 24.3.

In a press release issued by Organigram, chief executive officer Greg Engel said the organization wants to do whatever it can to help ensure New Brunswick's front-line workers are better equipped to handle opioid misuse and overdose.

"We take very seriously the concerns of our partners in the medical community, and if we can help provide access to a tool that may prevent deaths in our community, we're happy to allocate to resources toward that cause," he said.

The provincial government currently pays for police and emergency responders to have the kits, but hasn't yet decided whether it will help fund wider distribution.