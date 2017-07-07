A downtown Moncton organization is calling a series of mysterious black and white portraits scattered across Moncton, an act of vandalism.

The portraits, which showcase a Mi'kmaq family, were placed on buildings, flower pots and city buses last weekend, but it's still a mystery as to how they got there.

"It is vandalism in the sense they did not ask the building owners if they wanted to place them on there," said Anne Poirier Basque, executive director of Downtown Moncton Centre-ville Inc., a non-profit group that works with businesses in downtown Moncton.

Poirier Basque said the organization received a complaint from the owner of the Blue Cross building on Main Street, where one of the posters was put up. The property owner wanted the photo taken down.

The downtown group started removing all of the portraits on Thursday. The group took on the job because it has proper products for graffiti removal, Poirier Basque said.

"We're not taking them down because we don't agree with them," she said. "It's not up to us whether it should be there or not."

Jacqueline Clair of Elsipogtog First Nation poses with an image of her late father, which will be taken down by a Moncton group because it's considered vandalism. (Facebook)

Poirier Basque believes the portraits were stuck on the building with a type of glue that has made it difficult for people to take them down.

"If you own a house and someone comes along and puts a sticker on your house ... you try to remove it and half of it comes off and makes a mess," she said. "They were really stuck to the brick."

Jacqueline Clair of Elsipogtog First Nation in eastern New Brunswick, who owns the portraits, said she was surprised someone thought they should be removed.

'I think that we still have a huge ton of systemic racism in this country and in New Brunswick.' -Patty Musgrave

"I wouldn't call that vandalism," she said of the pictures.

"That's just trying to reach out to other people. ... Mi'kmaq people, we went through a lot."

She said the photos are a celebration of Canada 150, but also in honour of Mi'kmaq people, who suffered a cultural genocide after Confederation.

"We're still struggling and now we're going to keep struggling," she said. "I don't know why they would do that to us."

A few months ago, Clair said, she saw a Facebook request asking for black and white photos of Mi'kmaq people. She said she doesn't remember who put out the request but she sent along about four or five images of her family.

Clair said she still doesn't know who put the photos up across Moncton.

An expression of pride

She was reminded of the photos last Friday morning, when her friend Patty Musgrave sent images of the portraits on her cellphone.

Musgrave, who recognized Clair's father in one of the portraits, said she wasn't surprised the images were considered an act of vandalism.

Another of the portraits found in Moncton over the weekend, which Jacqueline Clair Elsipogtog First Nation saw a celebration of Canada 150. (Karin Reid LeBlanc/CBC )

"I think that we still have a huge ton of systemic racism in this country and in New Brunswick," said Musgrave, who considers herself an advocate for Mi'kmaq people.

"I wonder if those portraits had been of something else, would it have been considered an act of vandalism?"

Musgrave felt the portraits served as an acknowledgement of Mi'kmaq people and what they went through, including "attempted assimilation and colonization of First Nations people" and residential schools, which she said "are still being felt today."

"Whoever put these portraits up, was showing Mi'kmaq pride and a pride in the fact that Canada's First Nations, right across the country, were here first," she said.