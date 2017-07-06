Black and white portraits of a Mi'kmaq family are popping up all over Moncton buildings, stops signs and other city properties, and residents are wondering how they got there.

Jacqueline Clair of Elsipogtog First Nation in eastern New Brunswick, owns the portraits and says they're in celebration of Canada 150, but she isn't exactly sure how they ended up on display throughout the city.

A few months ago, Clair saw a Facebook request asking for black and white photos of Mi'kmaq people. She said she doesn't remember who put out the request but she sent along about four or five images of her family.

One of the portraits found in Moncton over the weekend from Jacqueline Clair. (Karin Reid LeBlanc/CBC )

"I had some pictures and said, 'Oh, might as well send them in,'" said Clair, who celebrated Canada Day in Ottawa, folding her son's laundry. "I forgot all about it."

She was reminded of the photos last Friday, when a friend sent pictures of the portraits of her father, Louis Clair, at a local bus stop.

"At first I was like, 'Where did they get the picture of my dad?'" Clair said, laughing, during an interview with Information Morning Moncton.

Family honoured

Eventually, pride settled in and Clair couldn't be happier to stumble upon the images around town.

"I was surprised, I was happy, I was proud," she said. "My whole family is honoured, my people, too, are honoured to see those pictures posted up in Moncton."

Photos like this one have put up in public spaces in Moncton in celebration of Canada 150. (Karin Reid LeBlanc/CBC )

In one photo, Clair's father, who died a few years ago, is wearing his headdress. Other photos are of Clair and her siblings, her grandmother, her aunt and her great-grandmother.

She hopes people across the city recognize the photos and the Mi'kmaq people.

"I'm very proud that we are recognized, especially in the city of Moncton," she said. "We're still here, we're not going anywhere."