Toronto-based Porter Airlines has announced plans to begin flying to two more New Brunswick destinations.

Flights to Fredericton are scheduled to begin Sept. 12 and flights to Saint John are to start Sept. 21.

The service will include direct flights to Ottawa, which will continue on the same aircraft to Toronto Island.

One-way fares from Fredericton to Toronto start at $143, the airline said.

Ottawa may be a stop along the way, but a ticket there will cost slightly more, $154.

The rates from Saint John start at $155 to Toronto and to Ottawa at $160.

Departures times will be during the afternoon.

Only Air Canada has regular flights from Saint John to Toronto from Saint John. Both Moncton and Fredericton also have WestJet service.

Porter has been flying to Moncton since 2010.

Done well in Moncton

"It's been consistently very good for us," Porter spokesperson Brad Cicero said of the route.

"We're happy to have the entire province covered as far as the three major markets, as of this September."

Porter is known for serving complimentary wine and beer on board its flights.

Cicero said the airline hopes to appeal to business and leisure customers with the new Fredericton and Saint John flights. The airline's vacations division is working on tourism package deals, he said.

Feels it can be competitive

When asked why the timing was right for this expansion, Cicero said the company felt it was able to offer competitive prices and has the aircraft and other necessary resources to do it.

He could not say whether the company was receiving financial incentives from municipal, provincial or federal governments.

"Actually, I don't know the answer to that.," he said. "I'm not involved in any of those negotiations."