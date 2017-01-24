Pop-up shops — or short-term, temporary retail spaces — could be a solution to Saint John's growing problem with vacant storefronts.

Diane Dyson is with WoodGreen Community Services, which partnered with a community association in Toronto to fill vacant storefronts along the Danforth.

When the project started, the vacancy rate in the area was "one in five, or 17 per cent when we counted for the first time," she said.

By the time the Pop-Up Shop Project was complete, it created 32 pop-up shops – six of which stayed on more permanently.

It's been suggested the idea could work in smaller cities like Saint John — provided landlords can be found who are willing to accept the risks associated with renting out properties on a short-term basis.

How about doing some pop-up stores for artists, craftspeople and #entrepreneurs? cc. @uptownsaintjohn, @UptownNancy https://t.co/KHCwD9opF1 — @UptownJWong

To provide landlords with an incentive, the Pop-Up Shop Project would "go into businesses and sweep and paint and spruce things up," Dyson said. "They'd look beautiful so it was much easier for them to rent. If a pop-up shop tenant wanted to stay, the landlord could give them quick notice that they wanted them to clear out because they'd found a permanent tenant."

For the small businesses, Dyson said, the concept presented an opportunity to "try out their idea and see if they had something that would turn into a permanent business."

Landlords wanted

The hardest part, Dyson said, was finding landlords willing to give the idea a shot.

From "just a handful at first who said they were willing to give it a try," with persistence the group "found that there was an enormous goodwill, and people really wanted to help build something, Dyson said.

WoodGreen Community Services and the Danforth East Community Association in Toronto have created a free toolkit for other communities looking to do the same thing, including legal agreements and promotional materials.

"We're hoping that other towns look at this," Dyson said.

"We think this is a quick, easy way for communities to get involved."